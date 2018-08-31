Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to stand as an MP in Yorkshire it helps to be called David.

That's because David is the most common name of the candidates who have stood for seats in Yorkshire since the 2010 General Election.

It also helps to be male as women's names were much further down the list. This is sure to be depressing news in an era where society is supposed to be addressing inequalities between the sexes.

Since 2010, 732 candidates have run for parliament in constituencies in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Of those candidates, 24 have been called David.

There have also been 20 Johns, 17 Pauls, 15 Andrews and Ians, 13 Marks and Michaels, and 12 Alans.

There are no uniquely female names in the top 28, but in joint 29th place – with four Yorkshire and the Humber candidates since 2010 – is Liz.

Liz Andrews stood for UKIP in Doncaster North, Liz Kitching for TUSC in Leeds Central, Liz Leffman for the Lib Dems in Brigg and Goole, and Liz Phillips for UKIP in Halifax.

(Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The analysis, by the Reach Data Unit, only counts each candidate once, even if they have participated in more than one election in the same region since 2010.

It uses the name they used to run – meaning abbreviated names like Steve are counted separately to longer versions like Stephen.

Across the UK as a whole, some 8,680 people have stood as candidates in the 2010, 2015 and 2017 elections combined.

Of those, 279 were called David, 250 were called John, 179 were called Paul and 154 were called Peter.

Andrew (150), Mark (142), James (130), Chris (126), Richard (122) and Michael (116) complete the top 10.

The most common uniquely female candidate’s name – and the joint 37th most common name overall – was Sarah, with 39 instances.