Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are your neighbours out tending to their gardens while you rush off to work?

Perhaps the people in your part of town seem to be getting younger?

It could be because the people in your neighbourhood are, on average, significantly younger or older than you.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics can now confirm whether your observations are typical for your area.

They reveal the median age of people living in every ward in England and Wales including wards in Kirklees and Calderdale.

The median age is the midpoint of the ages of all the people who live in the area – so if you lined everyone up by age, that’s how old the person in the middle would be.

Newsome, which includes Huddersfield town centre and the University of Huddersfield, had the youngest median age in Kirklees at 28.8 years old, followed by Dewsbury West at 30.2 years old.

Out of 23 wards in Kirklees, one had a median age in the twenties, 10 in the thirties, and 12 in the forties.

On average, the oldest people in Kirklees live in Holme Valley South, which has a median age of 46.5 years old. The area includes Holmfirth and the upper Holme Valley.

In Calderdale, the ward with the youngest average age was Park (to the west of Halifax town centre), with a median age of 29.7, while the oldest was Calder (which includes Hebden Bridge), with an average of 47.4 years old.

Across England and Wales, the ward with the youngest average age was Bathwick in Bath and North East Somerset, where the median age is just 20.7 years old.

The presence of a university might be the best indicator that the local average age will be younger — there are three wards with University in the name in the 30 youngest wards.

The ward with the oldest average age was South Downham in Kings Lynn and West Norfolk, where the average resident is 69.4 years old.

How 'old' is your area?