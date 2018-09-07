Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man and woman from West Yorkshire have appeared in court charged with being members of a far-right group banned under UK terror laws.

Couple Mark Jones and his fiancée Alice Cutter, from Sowerby Bridge, were arrested following an investigation by West Midlands Counter Terror Unit.

Jones, 23, and 22-year-old Cutter, both of Wharf Street, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday) and held hands in the dock.

Jones, a joiner, denied a single charge of belonging to a proscribed organisation contrary to Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Cutter, a waitress in the small town, is charged with the same offence but did not enter a plea.

(Image: © Joel Goodman)

Both are accused of remaining members of the group after it was banned by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December 2016, up until September 2017. They were arrested alongside three other people, including a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham and two men aged 22 and 28 from Birmingham, over suspected links to the group.

National Action are a far-right youth organisation who openly praised the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox in June 2016. They are currently the only far-right group in the UK who are classed as a terrorist organisation.

Jones and Cutter were remanded into custody and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on October 12.