More tributes have been paid to Mirfield teenager James Hick who collapsed and died on his way to school.

Young footballers from two Mirfield primary schools stood for a minute’s applause before a cup final at the weekend.

The two teams from James’ former school, Crossley Fields, and Crowlees went head-to-head for the Denis Ward Memorial Trophy at Batley Grammar School.

More floral tributes have also been left at the scene in Southway on the London Park Estate where 14-year-old James collapsed.

He was on his way to Mirfield Free Grammar School on Wednesday morning when he collapsed and fell bleeding and was attended to by passers-by.

Police launched an investigation and a post-mortem was due to be carried out but no more details have been released.

Four days ago relatives set up a JustGiving page to raise £10,000 for his funeral costs and so far £6,000 has been raised.

On Friday James’ dad Michael posted an emotional tribute on Facebook, talking of the family’s heartbreak.

He wrote: “We don’t know what to do without you – you helped to fill our home and car and now life feels empty. So very proud of the young man you were growing up to be. You certainly were popular, more than we ever realised.”

It has also emerged that a group of mums and their children spent more than three hours re-arranging floral tributes left in Southway.

All the flowers were put into vases with water and plant food and lanterns and tealights were added.

One of the mums said the display looked “beautiful” after they had finished and added: “I’m very proud of everyone who helped. You can see from the effort put in, especially from the kids, how much of a special person he was.

“It looked beautiful and was quite emotional looking back at all the love that was in front of us all.”