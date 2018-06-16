The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries following a horror crash this morning.

Police were called just after 8am to a collision in Queensbury which caused the main road linking Halifax and Bradford to be closed for several hours in both directions.

The incident happened on Priestley Hill, at the junction with Windy Bank Lane. and involved two vehicles, a silver Ford Fiesta and a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Emergency services including fire and ambulance service also attended and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field but was not used.

The man who was trapped in the Ford was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment after being freed by firefighters.

A female resident who lives just yards from the scene said: “There have been numerous accidents on this road, it’s very dangerous.

“The local farmer got so fed up with people crashing into his wall that he took a large stretch of it down.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *490 of 16 June.