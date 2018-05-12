Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two budding politicians have urged more young people to have a go at becoming a councillor.

Among the throng of middle aged and retired people standing for election last week were two hopeful candidates just starting their careers.

Will Simpson, 21, and Elena Bunbury, 20, challenged for the Denby Dale and Holme Valley North seats respectively at last week’s Kirklees Council poll.

Will, the Labour candidate, was narrowly beaten by Tory Billy Jewitt by just 237 votes.

He was defeated despite being supported by 43% of those who voted in Denby Dale.

Elena, who is already a member of Holme Valley Parish Council, was the Conservative candidate for Holme Valley North.

She came home third behind the winning independent and the Labour challenger but still lodged an impressive 1,313 votes – 25% of the vote.

Will, who hails from Clayton West, took his first step into politics helping with MP Paula Sherriff’s successful campaign for the Dewsbury constituency in 2015, when he was 17.

He then worked in her constituency office before going to university.

Elena, who is from Scholes, got involved by volunteering with Clr Nigel Patrick when she was 16, and shadowing ex-Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney, who helped her get involved with the Conservative Association.

A week on from their disappointment they have jointly written an article about their experience in local politics so far.

In the four years we’ve known each other we’ve only managed to find one thing we agree on – there aren’t enough young people in politics.

When our politics is unrepresentative it isn’t just bad for the groups that are ignored, it is bad for our democracy and we are all left worse off.

At almost every level our politics remains dominated by older, white men.

Whether it be local party meetings, candidates for councils or within Parliament, the absence of young voices is striking.

When decisions are informed by a variety of perspectives we make better decisions.

When everybody feels represented trust and participation in our democracy thrives.

How are people meant to have faith in the decisions being made when they feel un-represented and their voices are dismissed and patronised?

We care about the NHS, education, and the kind of society we want to build as much as anyone else.

The fact we weren’t around to see Bobby Moore lift the World Cup doesn’t disqualify us from fighting for them.

Age is not experience.

Just because the member in that meeting or the candidate running against you is older, it does not mean that they are more informed or that they are the better candidate.

We ran for election on May 3 because we both believed we were the best person to stand up for our communities.

Unfortunately our communities didn’t agree, but the results haven’t damaged our conviction and we know that there are thousands of well-informed younger people who would do fantastic jobs in positions of responsibility.

We’re writing this together to encourage those young people to get involved.

The political arena can seem an intimidating one to step into, and there will inevitably be some who will seek to patronise and dismiss, but there will be an even greater number who will work to help you succeed.

One of the biggest barriers most of us face is the one we and others put up – the pervasive idea that it’s not ‘our time’ yet.

Well it is.

Young people have a place in our politics, not in apathy or subordination, but on the doorstep, in Parliament and in council chambers up and down the country.

Whichever party you affiliate with, we urge you to be confident and put yourself forward.

Get in touch with your local party and ask about how you can get involved.

Stand for a role in your branch, believe in yourself and ask about selection processes, you might be the best candidate in the room.

And whichever party you support, please do not hesitate to contact us to ask any questions about being a young candidate and how we might be able to help you.

Will can be contacted via Twitter @WillSimpson2210 and Elena is @CllrBunbury