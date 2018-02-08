Zanna Dennis at Beech Early Years, Infant and Junior School in Golcar

Zanna Dennis at Beech Early Years, Infant and Junior School in Golcar

Children at a Colne Valley school got a lesson in dance – from the professionals.

Zanna Dennis, dance ambassador for the National Dance Company Wales, led a workshop for 45 youngsters in Years 5 and 6 pupils at Beech Early Years, Infant and Junior School in Golcar.

The workshop sessions came as the company prepares to perform at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre (LBT) next week.

Some 45 youngsters aged nine, 10 and 11 took part in two separate sessions – learning parts of the company’s repertoire and the dance moves performed by the professionals on stage and creating some dances of their own.

Sky Burton, of Royds Hall Community School, which includes Beech School, said the pupils had enjoyed the experience.

She said: “We are working towards our Artsmark qualification over the next two years to help pupils’ well-being and health and their creativity and imagination.”

The Cardiff-based dance company will perform a new triple bill of contemporary dance at 7.30pm on Tuesday February 13, at Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre.

The performance, called Terra Firma, will include a piece from award-winning choreographer Caroline Finn, whose work has featured at the LBT previously. It will be followed by a post-show discussion. Tickets priced £12-£16 can be booked via the box office on 01484 430528 or at www.thelbt.org .

There will also be an opportunity to sketch, photograph or simply watch world-class dancers in movement in a Watch Dance Class at 12.45pm on the same day as the performance. Tickets for that are £4 and include tea and cake.

The National Dance Company Wales, which has a three-year commitment to take its tours to the LBT, takes its programme of free workshops to primary schools, youth clubs and adult groups to engage the wider community in its work.