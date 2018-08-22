The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It will be a mixed bag as far as this bank holiday weekend's weather is concerned.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens says Saturday will start fairly cold but it will warm up with plenty of sunshine.

Paul said: "Saturday morning is looking quite chilly with temperatures of 7 or 8°C but there will be plenty of sunshine for much of the morning. Temperatures will climb but it will stay a little below normal with temperatures of 14 to 15°C.

"Then in the afternoon there will be a few scattered showers and they might be a bit on the heavy side. Don't be surprised if we get a bit of thunder."

Sunday will be similar but a little warmer, Paul says.

He said: "Sunday starts off again rather chilly. It will be bright with some early sunshine but as it goes on the sunshine will become more hazy.

"But the rain should hold off until overnight and it will be a little warmer with temperatures of 17 and 18°C."

Monday will be mostly dry with moderately warm temperatures.

Paul said: "Monday isn't looking too bad. It's still looking mostly dry with temperatures around 18°C.

"Overall it's not a bad weekend with something for everyone but look out for those chilly starts."