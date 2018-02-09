Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are to come to Calderdale on an official visit next week.

The Royals will be shown round Halifax’s Piece Hall following its major transformation and re-opening in August last year.

The visit will take place on Friday, February 16 and they will mark the occasion by ringing the Hall’s original trading bell and unveiling a new commemorative plaque.

Charles and Camilla will also visit the Square Chapel Arts Centre and Dean Clough Mills later in the day.

The Grade-I Piece Hall, which is the UK’s only surviving 18th Century trading hall, officially reopened on August 1 after a £19m regeneration.

It announced it would host the BBC for the Antiques Roadshow later this summer.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the visit and have been advised the Royals are expected to arrive mid-morning on Friday.