On Thursday the big, nervous wait will be over for A-level students across Huddersfield.

If you have a particular university in mind you'll want to check UCAS Track where you can track the progress of your application.

Hopefully you'll have achieved the grades and you'll be off to the uni of your choice.

But for the many students who don't get the requisite results there's clearing where you can pick from thousands of courses that will accept your lower than expected grades.

It can all seem rather complicated — particularly if you're already nervous about what grades you've got and whether the university of your choice will take you.

But don't worry — we've done a guide to all that and more.

This is how everything works.

What happens to Track in the run up to A Level results day?

Track is typically ‘frozen’ in the days immediately before A Level results day while UCAS process everyone’s results.

This means that applicants will not be able to change any details on their application during these times.

Track records will also not be updated to show any changes.

So, if you need to clarify any information or make any changes, you will need to contact UCAS directly.

Can I access my results early through Track?

Contrary to rumours, Track does not update at midnight or at any time the night before A-level results day.

Students can find out whether a university has decided to offer them a place from 8am on Track on A Level results day.

However, while you’ll be able to see your university confirmation, your individual grades won’t show on UCAS and you’ll still need to pick these up at your school or college.

UCAS’ social media team will be around from 6am and the contact centre opens at 7.30am for enquiries.

What do I do if I don’t meet my firm university offer?

If you’ve just missed out on your firm offer, check your UCAS Track online or contact the university direct as they may already still offer you a place.

If you check your UCAS Track and you have been accepted, that’s good news.

If Track says conditional, contact the university and check whether you have been accepted.

This may also give you a chance to sell yourself and mention the subjects you have done well in, your extra AS grades and any other information which could help your application progress.

If your UCAS Track says unsuccessful, unfortunately you have not been accepted and should enter clearing.

What is clearing?

After exploring the other options, you may find that the clearing system is your best step forward.

Clearing is a service provided by UCAS which allows you to see what courses have places remaining.

On results day, all clearing vacancies will be available on their search tool, and you’ll know you’ve started the Clearing process as it will tell you or say ‘you are in clearing’.

You will then search for a course against the subject you are interested in or the university that you want to study at.

Also remember to contact the universities directly with your clearing number and see if they will accept you. You can get a number of informal offers over the phone and then decide which one you want to study.