You can't sum up Huddersfield in one photograph.

There are too many things - good and not so good - about the town to be encapsulated in one snap.

But we thought we'd have a go and you helped us on the way.

And we were pleased that the photos you sent us mostly showed pride in your town.

Like this shot of Castle Hill by Helen Cubbon ...

(Image: Helen Cubbon)

This picture also of Castle Hill by Christine Charlesworth ...

This photo of Holmfirth village by Dale Abbott ...

(Image: Dale Abbott)

This snap of Scammonden Reservoir by Lya Thomas ...

(Image: Lya Thomas)

And Andy Firth's picture of his girls supporting Huddersfield Town at Wembley .

(Image: Andy Firth)

Another newspaper made a similar appeal - but was inundated with pictures of overflowing litter bins and potholes.

It wasn't all positivity either in Huddersfield though.

But some people's less-than-happy snaps show genuine issues that have been irritating you.

Scott Turner sent us this. The town certainly has plenty of potholes.

(Image: Scott Turner)

And Jez Crossland sent us this collage or closed shops in Huddersfield town centre.

(Image: Jez Crossland)

Jay Laverick felt that the Greggs logo summed up Huddersfield. I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing but we do like our pasties.