News of potential plans for another hotel at Castle Hill has divided opinion.

The Examiner revealed yesterday (Mon) that an area on the hill had been fenced off to prepare for archaeologists to excavate the site.

The dig has been arranged after plans were tabled for a hotel, restaurant and visitor centre to pull more visitors to Huddersfield.

Reactions to the latest developments have been met with mixed opinions on social media.

Lynne Prentice commented on the news on Facebook, writing: “Looking forward to hearing what they find...is four weeks long enough to explore such an old & historically valuable site? There has to be many things to find but if it’s not given sufficient time and consideration it may be obliterated by buildings again.”

Caroline Michelle agreed, writing: “Let’s hope they find some interesting stuff and stop any pub being built”.

Robert Taylor meanwhile welcome the possibility of a new building at the site.

He said: “It needs a pub putting back there. All these complaints of access is what makes it special. I personally had no problem getting up and down backintday [sic].”

A map outlining two new proposed buildings was handed to Kirklees Council last week and while plans are yet to be officially submitted, the map appears to show that the new site will be around three times larger than the former Castle Hill Hotel.