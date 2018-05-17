Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major revamp plans for the centre of Halifax, including the transformation of the town’s railway station, are on public display – and the council wants to hear your thoughts about them.

Calderdale Council’s proposals, which include designs for the railway station, are on show at Halifax Central Library, Square Road, until June 4.

The transformation of the railway station, which will include some pedestrianisation, is part of major transport infrastructure changes using funding from the Leeds City Region’s £1 billion West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund, and involves major changes to Halifax’s eastern and western gateways which aim to speed up traffic flow and enable easier pedestrian access into the town centre.

Clr Barry Collins, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “The display gives visitors the opportunity to see the designs in print and find out more about our wider aspirations for Halifax Town Centre.

“Halifax rail station is a key gateway not only for Calderdale but for North England. It is an entry point into our thriving town and close to major employers, as well as visitor destinations like Eureka and the iconic Piece Hall.

“Around two million people use Halifax rail station every year, and we have an ambitious target to see 50% more rail trips in 2026 than in 2016.

“Improving the station and the way people access it would help meet future demand. It would also improve the travel experience, create a more attractive environment and boost the local economy by increasing investment, jobs and tourism.

“Feedback forms are available at the Library and we welcome people’s thoughts on the initial designs, prior to a formal engagement event taking place next year.”

The scheme is part of Calderdale’s Next Chapter, which will see major developments in transport, public spaces and businesses. To keep up to date with these exciting plans, you can sign up for the Next Chapter newsletter at http://www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/signup

The West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund is being invested over ten years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York, designed to create around 20,000 new jobs and add £2.4 billion a year to the economy by the mid-2030s.