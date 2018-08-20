Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your Child Benefit and Tax Credit will be paid early this month because of the forthcoming August Bank Holiday .

The benefits, including Tax Credit and Child Benefit, will be paid into mums' and dads' bank accounts before the usual date, reports the Hull Daily Mail .

And some benefits will be paid on different dates in December and early January 2019.

"If it’s a bank holiday anywhere in the UK your payment may be early", the Government website says.

Here are the important dates.

Normally, Tax Credit and Child Benefit are paid every four weeks on a Monday or a Tuesday. But if a bank holiday falls on those dates the payment date will change.

If you qualify for Tax Credit you will receive your money every week – or every four weeks.

Child Benefit can be paid weekly if you're a single parent or in receipt of other benefits like Income Support.

When will benefits be paid in August?

Payments due on Monday 27 August will be paid on Friday 24 August.

When will they be paid for the rest of the year?

The dates for tax credit payments will also change in December.

Any payment due on December 25, December 26 or December 27 will be paid on December 24.

Those due on December 28 will be paid on December 27.

Payments due on January 1 or January 2, 2019 will be made on December 31.