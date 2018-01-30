Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town have gone six games without a win in the Premier League and face a tough week with Liverpool at home tonight (TUES) and Manchester United away on Saturday.

It is vital that the whole Town gets behind the club in their week of need.

Writing exclusively for the Huddersfield Examiner, Town chairman Dean Hoyle says now, more than ever before, the club needs the Terrier spirit to secure their survival in the world’s most expensive league for another season.

“Starting with the Liverpool game, we have 14 of the most important matches in the Club’s modern history coming up between now and mid-May.

Through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced so far since the season began in August, I think it’s fair to say that every Huddersfield Town will have loved their first experience of Premier League football.

From the players to the fans, some of the moments we’ve enjoyed this season – from the amazing opening day win at Crystal Palace to the victory over Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium and many, many more – will live with us forever.

Now, as we reach the real crunch time when it comes to survival, we MUST remember all the qualities that helped us get where we are today.

We were the underdog in the Sky Bet Championship, but an amazing togetherness throughout the Club – starting with the fans and running right through to the players and the Board, myself included – helped us to overachieve and reach the top flight for the first time in 45 years. We now need that togetherness more than ever before!

The unity we have shown has helped to make Huddersfield Town – particularly at the John Smith’s Stadium – a real force to be reckoned with in the greatest division in world football. That’s simply incredible considering where we’ve come from.

It’s important to remember where we’ve come from and the difficulties of competing in this division full of huge, global clubs, but make no mistake; we all hate losing. We come into the Liverpool game on the back of no win in six games and, more than anyone, the players, David Wagner and the coaching team want to change that as soon as possible.

We all know that getting a win against Liverpool is a very tall order, but that is the aim. We’ve shown that, over one 90-minute period, we can compete with any team in this division. For that to happen, everything must come together – and that unity is vital.

Supporting your team is never harder than when the results are going against you, but that’s when the team needs your backing more than ever. Your support has been second-to-none all season, as many neutrals have commented on, but now I’m asking you to show your Terrier Spirit more than ever before. There’s no doubt in my mind that you can play a monumental role in helping this team overachieve once again – beginning on Tuesday night.”