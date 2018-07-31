The video will start in 8 Cancel

You may be better off holidaying in Huddersfield this weekend while Spain and Portugal head for a record breaking 50°C inferno.

In Huddersfield over the weekend it will be pleasantly warm with top temperatures of around 21 and 22°C, according to Examiner Weatherman Paul Stevens .

But you may feel homesick — or just sick — if you're holidaying in Spain or Portugal over the weekend where temperatures could soar to record levels thanks to a weather system which started in the Sahara.

Paul says: "In central Portugal and Spain they're looking at record breaking heat up to the 50s.

"Even by the coast they're looking at the mid-40s and high 30s.

"If you're going on holiday there drink plenty of liquids and avoid the midday sun.

"You probably won't be able to sit out in the day."

But Paul added: "There will be parts of the day when it's cooler, such as the early morning, when it will be quite pleasant.

"Use plenty of sun cream and go into the sea to keep cool."

But if you're staying at home in Huddersfield you've got a weekend to look forward to.

Top temperatures will gradually rise during the week from the current low 20s to the mid-20s by Thursday and Friday.

While it be quite muggy, the humidity should disappear by the end of the week in a few thunderstorms after which it will be warm and fresh by the weekend, says Paul.

He said: "Most of the real heat developing over Spain shouldn't reach us.

"It might just start to fringe into southern England but there are no indications yet that it will get this far north. If that happened we would be in the high 30s but thankfully northeasterly winds are preventing that reaching us."

Paul added: "You may be better holidaying in Yorkshire where it will be a lovely weekend."