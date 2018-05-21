Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Almondbury man has been locked up after bombarding his ex-partner with unwanted phone calls and texts.

Ben Womack had Crown Court bail conditions not to contact her or go to her Holmbridge home or attend at the beauty salon where she works.

But the 30-year-old ignored these conditions and admitted to this when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the Huddersfield court that the couple’s relationship ended in early May but Womack continued to contact her.

On May 10 she arrived at the Hinchcliffe Mill beauty salon to meet clients and Womack was already there.

He threw some of her work equipment across the room as well as her mobile phone, causing damage to it.

Mr Bozman said that the victim then received numerous messages from Womack, including a threatening text which stated: “You’re going to be in so much s**t now – you’ve been warned.”

Magistrates heard that his ex then received 68 calls from a private number believed to be from Womack, of Sharp Lane.

The offences he faces at Leeds Crown Court include possession of an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm where he allegedly threw his ex down some concrete steps and punched and kicked her.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said his client denied making any threats to his ex but admitted that they had been living together.

Magistrates remanded him into custody ahead of his trial at Leeds Crown Court on August 15.