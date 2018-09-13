Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An expectant dad was told that he set a terrible example to his future child after admitting that he elbowed and spat at police officers.

Damian Lye lost his temper when police attended at his pregnant girlfriend's home on August 8.

He threatened to headbutt a female PC before attacking two of her colleagues as they struggled to get him into a waiting police van.

The 25-year-old was criticised by Kirklees magistrates for his “horrendous record” and told that he did not set a good example as a father-to-be.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney said to him: “You're going to bring a child into the world - you're not exactly a role model, are you?”

Lye, formally of Batley but currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Magistrates were told that police called round at an address in Pontefract where Lye was staying.

Prosecutor Victoria Sims explained that they wanted to speak with him on unrelated matters but he was not happy about their attendance.

She told magistrates: “He became extremely aggressive and started verbally abusing them, calling them a***holes.

“The officers grabbed hold of him and handcuffed him but he was trying to get back into the property.

“He explained that his girlfriend was pregnant and the officer said: 'That's not my fault'.

“In response to this Lye became physically and verbally aggressive. He looked at a female PC and made a threat to headbutt her.”

Lye was placed in a headlock and dragged to the rear of the police van. He refused to get into the vehicle, striking out at one of the officers with his elbows and hitting him in the eye.

Once inside the cage of the police van Lye spat out towards a second officer, the spittle landing on the right side of the PC's face.

Miss Sims said: “The officer said he felt disgusted that he was spat at. It was not a particularly pleasant incident.”

Magistrates heard that Lye had 31 previous convictions to his name, mainly related to burglary and theft.

He admitted to police: “I don't control my emotions very well” but his solicitor Lesley Cowling described the assaults as a one-off.

She said to magistrates: “He's expecting his first child. His girlfriend was there, he was fearful of that and wanted to protect her.”

Lye, currently subject to post-sentence supervision following his recent release from custody, was ordered to pay each of the officers £100 compensation.

Mrs Beney told him: “This is your opportunity to turn things around. If you don't you're going to bring a child into the world whose dad is a persistent criminal.

“Spitting at people is disgraceful and I hope you appreciate it was a disgusting thing to do.

“It's not part of their (police's) job description to be assaulted, irrespective of how you thing think they carried out their duties.”