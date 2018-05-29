Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sunny Bank Holiday Monday in Greenhead Park was interrupted by teenagers armed with machetes.

While children and families enjoyed the early evening sun, two boys armed with machetes started chasing after a group of young people.

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “We were near the memorial in the park and we heard screaming.

“A group of people started running in our direction and we could see two boys – maybe 15 or 16 – chasing after somebody.

“Both of the boys had a machete each and they were shouting and swearing and pointing at the person they were chasing.”

The witness said the chase happened around 6.10pm when the park was still full of children playing.

“I don’t think most of the children noticed what was happening because the screams were drowned out by the funfair going on nearby.

After a brief stand-off in the middle of the park, the chase began again.

The witness added: “They put the machetes in holsters – or whatever you call them – and carried on the chase up towards the tennis courts.

“A bit later a motorbike drove off the road and into the park. A boy on the back of the bike looked like he was searching for somebody. I don’t know if that was related.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received a report on Monday after 6.30pm about teenagers behaving in a threatening manner in Greenhead Park.

“Officers were deployed to the area but no one was found in the park.”