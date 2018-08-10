Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A resident has described the terrifying moment he witnessed a violent confrontation between young men – one of them armed with a large knife.

Police are investigating reports of youths fighting with weapons on a patch of land between Oak Avenue and Sycamore Avenue in Golcar on Thursday evening.

One of those involved was seen carrying a machete-type weapon.

A man who saw the confrontation told the Examiner it had been very frightening incident to witness.

The resident, who did not want to be named, said the young man with the machete was white and aged about 19 or 20.

“It started at approximately 6.35pm when I heard a lot of people talking outside.

“I saw two youths coming across the green from Sycamore Avenue. There was a frank exchange of words between some of the youths on Oak Avenue to the two youths approaching from the green.

“I then heard a car reversing at speed along Oak Avenue. A white man then got out of the car and started what sounded like a challenge to fight one on one with the guy on the green.

“The guy on the green then started running towards the guy in the car and the group of youths. I noticed that the guy running had pulled out what looked like a long angled blade like a machete.

“The group of youths and the driver of the dark blue Seat then legged it along Oak Avenue.

“As soon as I saw the blade I called 999 and requested that officers get on the way immediately but the operator didn’t seem fazed by what I was reporting to her.

“I tried recording the incident but my priority was to report the incident as I felt that there was a threat of injury or even life. It was terrifying when I saw the machete.”

The householder said one of the men had laid cowering on the grass when confronted by the man wielding the machete.

“He was a smaller guy. He was covering his head in fear of being struck by this guy with the machete.”

The witness said police attended the scene around 30 minutes after he had called 999.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were called to reports of youths ‘fighting with weapons’.

“Police were called to Oak Avenue, Huddersfield at about 6.38pm yesterday evening to a report of youths spotted at a distance fighting with weapons.

“The suspects fled the scene as officers approached.

“Officers conducted a search and spoke with persons present, but no reports of injuries of potential suspects were made.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Huddersfield Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180395639.”

* Did you witness this incident? Email: andrew.robinson@reachplc.com