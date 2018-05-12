Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and the fire service were called to an arson attack which destroyed one car and damaged another.

Youths were seen running from the scene in Upper George Street at Heckmondwike after they had poured petrol over a Mitsubishi Shogun parked on a patch of land.

Flames destroyed the Shogun and then spread to a Seat Ibiza which was parked next to it.

Fire crews were called out at around 1.26am on Saturday. They prevented the flames spreading to other cars.

A fire service spokesman said witnesses had described seeing youths putting petrol on the Shogun and then running away.

“The Shogun was 100% destroyed and the Ibiza 50% destroyed.”

Householders woken by the noise managed to move their own vehicles away from the blazing cars.

One fire engine from Cleckheaton fire station dealt with the incident.