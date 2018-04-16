Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub chain Wetherspoons has shut down all of its social media accounts in a shock announcement made this morning (Mon).

The company, which own several establishments in and around Huddersfield , closed their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for all its 900 branches with immediate effect.

The drastic decision was made following concerns about accounts being used to troll MPs, as well as worries about the misues of personal data and the ‘addictive nature’ of social media.

A statement published early this morning said: “In a world of social media, J D Wetherspoon has decided to close down all Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and other social media accounts for individual pubs and head office.

“Rather than using social media, we will continue to release stories and information about forthcoming events on our website and in our printed magazine - Wetherspoon News.

“If you’ve been active in contacting us through social media, please continue to feed back at your local pub or via customer services, through our website.

“Thank you for being a loyal Wetherspoon customer - we hope to see you in your local pub soon.”

Wetherspoon run The Cherry Tree on John William Street and the Lord Wilson on King Street, as well as The Richard Oastler in Brighouse , The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton and The Time Piece in Dewsbury .