Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council workmen have left grass verges churned up and muddy – after deciding to mow the grass in the rain.

A local resident tweeted pictures of the damage done to verges in Ings Way, Lepton, after the grass cutting – showing tyre marks from the sit-on mower scarring the verges and leaving muddy tracks on the pavements.

In his tweet to the Examiner, he asked: “Why would @KirkleesCouncil authorise cutting grass verges in this weather, residents on Ings Way not happy. Like a mud bath now. Unbelievable.”

He said the grass was barely growing and did not need a trim.

He also took pictures of the damaged verges, commenting: “It’s a disgrace what they have done as you can tell from the pictures.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “It is normal practice for crews out cutting grass to make an experience-based judgement on which ground is suitable for cutting.

“Rain in itself does not prevent grass from being cut as many sites will drain quickly and will suffer no damage from the mowers.

“All our gardeners are being reminded of the need to be extra careful during this wet period and to avoid cutting grass in areas where the ground is particularly saturated.”