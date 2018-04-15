Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s D-day on Monday April 16 if you’ve applied for your child a place at primary school.

Parents whose children are starting school for the first time in September or moving up to junior or middle schools will find out just after midnight if they’ve been successful.

Monday is National Offer Day in Kirklees when mums and dads find out if they’ve got their first choice school and Kirklees Council has produced a guide on all you need to know.

How and when will I find out?

The council will e-mail you on Monday April 16 to tell you which school you’ve been offered a place at. If you can’t wait for the email you can log into the Kirklees Parent Portal from 12.30am on Monday morning to find out. Make sure you’ve got your username and password ready to login with; you can reset it if you’ve forgotten.

Will my child have got a place at our first choice of school?

You’ll automatically get your first choice of school if there are fewer children than there are places. But if a school is over-subscribed then the admission criteria are used.

If your child didn’t qualify for a place at any of your preferred school(s), the school allocated is your catchment school or, if this is full, the nearest school with available places.

What if my child doesn’t get a place at any of our choices?

The vast majority of children get a place at one of the schools they applied to. But if you’re not happy with the offer made and want to look at an alternative please contact Kirklees Pupil Admissions (details below) for details of schools with vacancies.

Can I appeal?

You have the right of appeal to an independent appeal panel for any school(s) where a place has been refused. You can appeal online or request for appeal papers to be sent out. You can find out when the appeals need to be received by on our website. More information about appeals for primary and junior/middle school places is on our website.

Do I need to accept my place if I am happy with it?

No. If you’re happy with the offer then you don’t need to do anything. The head teacher will contact you about arrangements, including your child’s start date.

To request a list of schools with vacancies or discuss an appeal please contact Pupil Admissions: pupiladmissions@kirklees.gov.uk or 01484 225007.