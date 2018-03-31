Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s night time noise team are back in action from this weekend – so watch out!

With the clocks having changed to British Summer Time last weekend and warmer weather on the way, the thought of beer in the garden and barbecues means people will be spending more time outside.

And as the temperature warms up and we open up our windows to let in the cooler air, we also let in night time noise.

Sometimes the noise coming from other people’s activities can be so loud it causes real distress for neighbours.

The council operates a night time noise service from the end of March until the beginning of September to help people struggling with nuisance noise.

By calling the team you will get advice on what level of noise is acceptable and which types of noise the council has the power to deal with.

Then, if it is appropriate, someone will speak to the people making the noise and try and get them to stop. Sometimes it isn’t possible or safe to resolve a problem on the night it is first reported – in which case it will be passed onto the weekday officers to follow up.

The Night Time Noise Service is available by calling 01484 414828 between 9pm and 5.30am on Friday and Saturday nights from April to September.