He’s in an electric wheelchair ... yet he’s determined to clear up the mess left by others.

Rachel Tinker was driving along Cliff Road in Holmfirth when she spotted this man and was totally amazed at what he was doing.

She posted on Facebook: “A moment of amazing humanity. I found this wonderful man today on Cliff Road collecting other people’s rubbish from the sides of the road, discarded beer cans and bottles.

“He was armed with a carrier bag and a litter picker. Due to being in his ‘chariot’ he asked me to climb up into the brambles to retrieve the ones he could see but couldn’t reach.

“He took hold of my dog and said “right you just get me those” pointing at the ones higher up the banking. I spent a bit of time with him while being thigh high in brambles but what an amazing gent.

“I thanked him wholeheartedly for being a wonderful man and he told me that he regularly goes about collecting the litter. So if you see him tell him ‘thanks.’

“I felt humbled I’m only sad that I didn’t get his name.”

