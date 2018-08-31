Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors to a Cleckheaton church on Heritage Open Day weekends may be shocked by the figurine flashing them from its place on a 12th century font.

Whitechapel Church, in Whitechapel Road, is home to a Norman font that dates from no later than 1120.

But it is the lewd figurine of an old woman squatting and holding apart her vulva on the font’s base that will grab most visitor’s attention.

The carving - known as a Sheela Na Gig - is one of only two in West Yorkshire and is steeped in mystery.

Nobody knows for sure what the statues mean but many believe they are pagan idols representing fertility.

The most famous Sheela Na Gig is at Kilpeck Church near Hereford.

Whitechapel Church will open its doors for September’s Heritage Open Days on Saturdays 8 and 15 between 10am and 4pm - and Sundays 9 and 16 between 2pm and 4.30pm.

As well as the surprising sculpture the church has an Ellacombe system of bells, which visitors can try for themselves.

It also has the only Bronte grave in Kirklees - that of Rose Ann Heslip, who was the niece of the literary giants’s father, Patrick Bronte.

Visitors can also check out three First World War graves, one of which contains two brothers.

Whitechapel Vicar Rev Brunel James said: “Whitechapel is a treasure house of heritage and we invite anyone interested to come and see our historic church - or simply to join us for Sunday worship at 9.30 am.”