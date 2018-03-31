Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman in her 20s has told police she was raped in Halifax town centre in the early hours of yesterday morning (Fri).

The incident is said to have happened in Silver Street between 3am and 4am.

Police investigating it have issued images of a man they would like to identify. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Sgt Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale District CID, said: “Enquiries into this report are at an early stage and continuing, but we believe this man may have information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist with identifying this man is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180150106.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.