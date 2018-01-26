Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have launched an appeal for information after a woman was mugged in a Birkby street.

The victim, in her 50s, was approached by a younger woman in King Cliffe Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 24.

The would-be mugger grabbed the victim’s bag and pulled her to the ground.

She then threatened the victim and a struggle ensued.

At this point the woman called for help and the attacker ran off.

The suspect is described as white, in her late 20s or early 30s, of skinny build and with a pale face and light brown/mousy coloured long hair tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a knee-length black coat.

Det Con Rav Rai, of Kirklees District CID, said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident and property was not stolen, however it has clearly been very distressing for her.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information or who may have been in or around the area on Wednesday afternoon and may know, or have seen anyone matching the suspect’s description or acting suspiciously to come forward.”

Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.