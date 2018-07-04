Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has admitted threatening to kill her partner during a row at their Berry Brow home.

An argument broke out between Kayleigh Wormald and her partner at the address in Hanging Stone Road in the early hours of November 7 last year.

The victim took the 32-year-old’s mobile phone off her and she responded by grabbing his arms and scratching them.

She then went to the kitchen and retrieved a large knife, holding this above her head and threatening to kill him.

Wormald stabbed the kitchen door as her partner slammed it shut and followed him as he ran upstairs, barricading himself into a bedroom.

She then made another threat to kill him and stabbed the bedroom door as well.

Wormald had pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and making threats to kill.

She had pleaded guilty to assaulting two police constables who attended at the scene and arrested her.

Wormald had been due to go on trial at Kirklees Magistrates court today (July 4) for the denied matters but then changed her plea to guilty.

Magistrates adjourned her sentencing until July 25 so that a report on her can be prepared by probation staff.

In the meantime Wormald, currently of Ruth Street in Newsome, is banned from contacting the victim.

She must not enter Hanging Stone Road and has to report to Huddersfield Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between noon and 4pm.