A woman believes she was followed from the post office and struck with a tree branch by a robber who stole her handbag.

The 68-year-old, who does not want to be named, says she was left dazed and only realised her bag was missing a few minutes later.

The woman had been to Salendine Nook Post Office in New Hey Road and was walking to her sister’s in Longwood, a route she takes every week.

The woman recalls being struck by a branch, which left her with a cut below her eye and swelling, near the Dusty Miller pub in Gilead Road, Longwood.

She carried on walking despite being in a confused state and it was only when she reached for her mobile phone that she realised her bag was missing.

Her niece told the Examiner her auntie thought she had been hit by a falling branch but now believes she was attacked and her bag cut off her shoulder.

She reported what happened and police searched the area but nothing was found.

The bag contained £30 cash and bank cards – and a treasured photograph of her husband who died almost exactly two years ago.

Her niece said her auntie had re-traced her steps but couldn’t find the bag or its contents. She said she had the bag when she was in the post office, and believed she may have been followed.

The niece posted on Facebook about what happened and urged people to beware. “There are some scum in this world,” she said.

The incident happened around 8.15am on Thursday.

A police spokesman confirmed a report had been received and enquiries had been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 13180088600.