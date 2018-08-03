Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appeared in court accused of hiding a man accused of murdering a Huddersfield doorman in her home for three days.

Stephanie Bowman, of Pennine Way in Linthwaite , was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with assisting an offender.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old helped boxer Ashley King, who has been charged with the murder of Gareth Atkinson.

Between May 8 and 11 Bowman is alleged to have hidden the 28-year-old at her address with the intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution.

She allegedly did this knowing or believing that King had committed the offence of murder or another crime carrying a term of imprisonment of five years or more.

Doorman Mr Atkinson was found badly injured in the communal area of flats in Bentley Street in Lockwood on May 8.

He died soon afterwards and the cause of his death was a single stab wound to the neck.

King, of no fixed address, denies killing him and his trial will take place at Leeds Crown Court on October 15.

Bowman entered no plea to the charge during the brief hearing at the Huddersfield court, speaking only to confirm her personal details.

Prosecutor Sean Morris explained: “Once the matter gets to crown court it will be expedited to so that the case can tie with the murder trial.”

District Judge Michael Fanning sent Bowman’s case to Leeds Crown Court where she will first appear for a plea and case management hearing on August 31.

She was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.

He told her: “This is a case that can only be dealt with at the crown court.

“I’m therefore sending you to the crown court where you will appear on August 31.”