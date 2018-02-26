The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman has appeared in court accused of stealing purses from pensioners and using their bank cards to make purchases for herself.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the women, most of whom were elderly, were targeted as they were out shopping in Huddersfield town centre.

Purses and some handbags were stolen from shoppers in King Street, Costa Coffee in New Street, the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and McDonald’s in Kirkgate.

Bank cards taken removed from these were then used to make purchases at Wilkinsons in New Street, Sainsbury’s Market Street, WH Smith in The Shambles and Rainbow Hair and Beauty in Cloth Hall Street to buy items.

On one occasion a stolen bank card was used to buy jewellery at a shop in Market Avenue, magistrates were told.

Lyndsey Day, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite , appeared at the Huddersfield court today (Feb 26) in custody.

She faces 17 charges of theft and fraud by false representation.

The offences are dated between November 18 last year and February 24 this year.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman asked magistrates to decline jurisdiction of the case.

He told them that most of the victims were elderly and what happened caused them “emotional distress and a high level of inconvenience.”

Magistrates sent Day to Leeds Crown Court .

She will first appear there on March 26 and was remanded into custody.