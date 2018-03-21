A woman who died in a road traffic collision in Birstall has been named by police.
Sandra Lee, 56, from Batley, died from her injuries after she was hit by a reversing Skoda Fabia on Brookroyd Lane on Tuesday March 13.
Police today issued a renewed appeal for witnesses .
The incident happened at 12.42pm when a Skoda Fabia was reversing down Brookroyd Lane.
Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are still trying to trace two pedestrians – a male and a female – who may have witnessed the incident.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday March 13.