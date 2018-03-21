Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who died in a road traffic collision in Birstall has been named by police.

Sandra Lee, 56, from Batley, died from her injuries after she was hit by a reversing Skoda Fabia on Brookroyd Lane on Tuesday March 13.

Police today issued a renewed appeal for witnesses .

The incident happened at 12.42pm when a Skoda Fabia was reversing down Brookroyd Lane.

Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are still trying to trace two pedestrians – a male and a female – who may have witnessed the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 799 of Tuesday March 13.