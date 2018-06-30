Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman wrecked her elderly neighbour’s door then threw a bunch of bananas at a policewoman called to investigate.

Christina Pickard blamed an alteration in her medication for her behaviour but magistrates said she needed to be held accountable for her actions and ordered her to pay compensation.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Pickard had ongoing issues with her neighbour, who is aged in her early 70s.

Pickard started screaming and shouting from her Cleckheaton home, telling the OAP: “You f******g old w***e, come on out.”

Later the same evening she was heard telling her neighbour: “You’ve made my life a misery” before kicking the door to her Oxford Road home.

Pickard later caused further damage and following the sound of smashed glass, the victim found a pressure cooker outside her broken door and called police.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The police officer then spoke with her and she was visibly upset.

“While the officer was standing in the doorway of her house, Pickard flung her door open and threw a bunch of bananas at her with force and shouted: ‘F*** off’.”

The bananas made contact with the police officer’s body, magistrates were told.

Pickard admitted the offences and said she’d been drinking at the time.

Her solicitor Mohammed Younis explained that she was suffering from mental health issues and just had her medication changed.

He said that this caused her to lash out and resulted in the incidents at her home.

Chairwoman Kathryn Beney told Pickard: “You’d been drinking as well and I’m sure you are told not to drink when taking medication for mental health problems.

“This seems to have made it worse and you have to accept responsibility for your actions that day.

“Your neighbour is elderly and the fact that were shouting abuse at her must have been distressing.”

Pickard was ordered to pay £250 compensation to Kirklees Council to fix the broken door as well a £85 court costs.