Fifteen members of one family are to do a hospice run in memory of a relative who died in Elland’s Overgate Hospice.

Julie Swallow’s family from Brighouse signed up to take on the Overgate Hospice 10k Challenge in April ... and got the backing of Julie herself shortly before she died.

Julie, who passed away on February 5, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2008 at just 29 years old. Over the course of a decade she completed 49 cycles of treatment and was an inpatient at the hospice where the care team helped her to manage her pain.

Julie, who lived in Brighouse, was not the first member of her family to receive care at Overgate. Her aunt, Marge, was cared for before she passed away in December 2017.

Now Julie’s family hopes to raise as much money as possible for the hospice and their Just Giving page has already soared past £1,100.

Commenting just last month, Julie praised the care and support she had received at Overgate, calling it “outstanding.”

She added: “The entire team are really caring and have my wellbeing at heart. They also consider my family and friends’ needs when visiting so all visits feel as close to being at home as possible. Nothing is too much for them, no matter what time of day.”

Julie’s husband Chris said: “We have chosen to take on the 10k Challenge due to the fantastic support, care and attention towards Julie and Marge.

"We have seen first-hand that every penny counts and this is a small way of us thanking everyone and giving something back. Our aim is for the whole team to complete the challenge, no matter how long it takes!”

Event fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, Rebecca Ryan, said: “We would like to extend a massive thank you to Julie, Chris and the entire family for their support.

"The 10k Challenge is our first main event of the year and it is fantastic to have such an enthusiastic and dedicated team on board.’

If you would like to support Chris and the team please visit www.justgiving.com/chris-swallow4 .

The Overgate Hospice 5 and 10k Challenge takes place on Sunday, April 15 at Trinity Academy in Halifax.

Registrations can be made online at 10k.overgatehospice.org.uk or by calling 01422 387121.

If you would like to learn more about Julie and her story, please visit www.swallow79.blogspot.co.uk