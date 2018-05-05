An air ambulance was called after reports of a single vehicle accident on the Woodhead Pass above Holmfirth.

A vehicle is said to have left the road early this morning and an investigation is underway.

The road was closed in both directions between the A616 Flouch roundabout and the A6024 Holme Moss road for several hours.

We are asking the police for more information and will have updates throughout the morning.

