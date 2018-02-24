Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woodworm infestation has cost a Rastrick pub owner thousands of pounds in lost custom after emergency action was required.

Maggie Starkey, who has owned The Roundhill Inn on Clough Lane for 11 years with her husband Rick, got a shock on Tuesday when they began removing the bar on Tuesday as part of a major refurbishment of the pub which dates back to 1856.

Maggie said: “It was a complete shock and has meant we have had to delay its reopening until 4pm on Thursday, March 1. The woodworm caused structural weakness to some of the joists and we have had to replace five or six of them under the floor.

“We have lost thousands of pounds with having to close but there it is.

“However, we have found some lovely handwritten time capsules dating from August 4 1988 by Derek Maddocks who bought it for £44,000 with his wife Susan in 1982. According to his letters the cost of a pint in 1988 was 90p.”

The refurbishment began last March and has seen the pub extended slightly to accommodate new toilets and a larger seating area. Among a multitude of improvements there has been a rewiring, new bar, new cellar cooling equipment installed and an access door widened to a disabled toilet.

The chimney breast has also been removed to provide more room in the bar.

Maggie, who also owns The Four Sons in Rastrick, added: “It’s going to be lovely when it’s all done. A huge amount of work has been carried out which will have transformed it when it is finished.”