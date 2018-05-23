Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is set to start on a controversial housing and warehouse scheme at Mirfield.

Caddick Group and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey have submitted a detailed planning application for the Moor Park scheme – better known locally as Mirfield 25 – after Kirklees Council granted outline approval in 2015.

If the plan gets the green light, £3m of infrastructure work will begin in the next few months, including significant investment in nearby roads and groundwork to prepare for development of the 15.4-acre site.

The site runs alongside Leeds Road with the commercial and housing elements separated by Taylor Hall Lane – with the housing to the east and the commercial development to the west.

Caddick Developments will lead the development of the commercial site – to include constructing seven commercial units – with sister company Caddick Civil Engineering carrying out the infrastructure works.

Taylor Wimpey will build 166 homes ranging from two-bed to five-bed properties. They will include detached, semi-detached and terraced houses with a single vehicle access from Leeds Road.

There will be a large area of public open space on the site, which already has a public right of way, and a landscape buffer, in particular between existing housing fronting Sunnybank Road and Leeds Road to soften the impact of the new properties.

Helen Gardner, of Caddick Developments, said: “The site at Mirfield represents a considerable investment into the area and will create employment space while also delivering many new homes.

“Caddick remains committed to the regions where we see ample opportunity for growth and development.”

Mirfield 25 has proved controversial since it was first mooted. Lockwood-based David Brown Gear Systems drew up plans to move to the site, but decided to pull out and remain at its Park Works site in 2013.