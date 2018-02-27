Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World Book Day is a much loved and exciting event in your child’s yearly calendar.

For parents the pressure is on ahead of World Book Day on Thursday, March 1!

But what better way to encourage your child to feel happy and fulfilled about their costume than getting them to make it themselves.

Easier said than done, we hear you say and yes it is much easier to dash out to a supermarket!

But hear us out, we’ve joined forces with some experts who have some fab ideas that will get you wanting to dust off the dreaded paint pots and get messy at home.

Sisters-in-law and business owners Katie Butters, new Editor of Mumbles Magazine , and Lorna Butters, Director of Arty Adventurers , have got together to share with you their crafty creations and inspire you this World Book Day.

This week the Arty Adventurers classes at Globe Arts Studios in Slaithwaite had a World Book Day theme with the children making their costumes based on the much loved book 'Aliens Love Underpants'.

Here are the children in their blue space suits wearing their masks! If you want to create this costume at home, here is how you can do it:

Aliens Love Underpants by Claire Freedman - Alien costume:

To create the mask. Use coloured foam sheets and cut an alien shaped face mask to cover the eyes and forehead, including pointy ears. Thread elastic through the sides.

Add colour and pattern by decorating, use coloured foam shapes, stickers and felt pens. Attach pipe cleaners to the top of the mask (at the back) using Sellotape and with the exposed ends skewer a polystyrene ball and add a googly eye or two.

To create the underpants use a pair of white shorts or cut a pair of white leggings off to a short length. Decorate using felt tip pens to add lots of colour and pattern.

To complete the look wear the same colour top and trousers (green is ideal) then add the homemade ‘underpants’ over the top of the trousers and add the mask.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle – Butterfly costume:

To create the headpiece attach two pipe cleaners to a headband (above the forehead) by twisting and tie knots in the ends to form antenna.

To create the wings use a large cardboard box, open flat and draw two large wing shapes which are joined in the middle to form one large piece. Cut out (with help from an adult). Decorate both sides of the cardboard using paint splodges of bright clashing colours. Try painting with a blown up balloon or splatter painting with a big brush. Pierce four holes in the centre section and thread through ribbon to wear your wings like a backpack.

The Highway Rat by Julia Donaldson – Rat Costume:

To create the mask cut a strip from black fabric, add two holes for the eyes and tie at the back.

To create the cape use a black pillow case or T-shirt cut into a wide strip with a head hole near to one end.

To create the sword use a large cardboard piece to cut a sword shape from, add glue to the long blade and stick on kitchen tin foil. Complete the look wear with a black hat, white shirt, purple trousers, a pair of black wellington boots and face paints to create a rat nose and whiskers.

The opportunities to get creative at home really are endless! Lorna and Katie have come up with a handy list to spark your imagination!

Dennis the Menace by DC Thomson: spiked/messy hair red and black striped jersey, black shorts, red socks.

Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren: hair in pigtail plats, red long sleeve top, blue pinafore dress, odd knee high socks (one plain, one striped) ankle boots.

Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter: rabbit ears on a headband, whiskers (drawn on with facepaint/eyeliner) blue coat, beige/brown T-shirt and trousers, pompom tail, brown shoes.

Angelina Ballerina by Katharine Holabird: mouse ears on a headband, pink bow in hair, ballerina leotard and tutu skirt, ballerina pumps.

The Scarecrow’s Wedding by Julia Donaldson: man, black hat, red neckerchief, red and white checked shirt and blue dungarees. Add straw and patchwork patches to create a full effect.

Mary Poppins by P L Travers: black hat with artificial flowers, red ribbon/bow tie, white shirt, black skirt, black tights, black shoes, carpet bag and black umbrella.

BFG Roald Dahl: big ears cut from cardboard and attached to a headband, white T-shirt, brown waistcoat, green trousers, brown belt, brown sandals, brown suitcase and a dream blower (made from wrapping paper tube and paper bowl stuck together and painted brown).

Sophie from the Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr: blue ribbon bow in hair, blue long sleeve top, purple pinafore dress, patterned white tights (square pattern created by drawing on tights with blue and pink felt tips) black T-bar shoes and toy/stuffed teddy tiger to carry.

Boy from Lost and Found – Oliver Jeffers: Bobble hat, red and white striped jersey, blue trousers, brown suitcase and toy/teddy penguin to carry.

Cat in the hat by Dr Seuss: tall red and white striped hat, black nose and whiskers (drawn on with face paints/make-up) black T-shirt, black trousers, red ribbon bow and white gloves.

Fern Arable from Charlotte’s Web by E B White: hair tied in a ponytail, red dress with white blouse collar, white socks, brown shoes, animal teddies/toys. Pig and spider to carry.

Matilda by Roald Dahl: Red ribbon tied in a bow in hair, blue dress, white tights, pumps, pile of books tied up with string to carry.

Tintin by Hergé: hair styled into a quiff, white shirt, blue jumper, brown trousers, white socks, brown shoes and a toy/stuffed animal white dog to carry.

Lorna set up Arty Adventurers almost one year ago and since then has built up seven classes a week offering messy play and educational activities for children aged under five at Globe Arts Studio in Slaithwaite. Each class is meticulously planned to ensure that there is a focus on age appropriate development and she does this through story telling and books.

If you think this sounds like fun and you are looking for a great activity for pre-school children all details can be found on www.artyadventurers.co.uk , @ArtyAdventurers on Facebook or call Lorna on 07967 461206

You can also find our more about Arty Adventurers and lots of other classes, activities, child care and family friendly days out in the spring issue of the quarterly Mumbles Magazine. It is available online via the @Mumblesmagazine Facebook page from March 7 or in most nurseries, play gyms, libraries and leisure centres in Huddersfield, Halifax and Wakefield.

Share your World Book Day costumes with us via @examiner on our Facebook page or email editorial@examiner.co.uk