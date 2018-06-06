Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England’s World Cup-winning heroes paid tribute to former Huddersfield Town player Ray Wilson as a modest and shy family man – and a world-class footballer.

The Derbyshire-born former left-back was remembered at an emotional funeral service at Huddersfield Crematorium for his calmness before big games and his devotion to family and friends.

Wilson, said to be England’s greatest left-back, died on May 15 aged 83, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Fellow stars of the 1966 England squad were among the mourners including Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack Charlton, Sir Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks and Norman Hunter.

The former Town and Everton star’s family – widow Pat and their two sons – asked mourners to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Society in lieu of flowers.

Former team-mate and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks said: “He loved a joke and a laugh and that helped in the dressing room for an international match when you were feeling tight.

“He’d crack a joke or make fun out of something and that would help you to relax, which was so good.”

“There are not too many people about like Ray, if you know what I mean. He really was a lovely guy and a super footballer as well.”



Jack Charlton, another member of the World Cup-winning England side, described Wilson as a “terrific full-back.”

He added: “He was always a friend of mine when I came around this area, he was a good lad.”

Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter, also part of the 1966 team, said: “Ray probably wasn’t as recognised as the other lads, Geoff, Bobby, Bally (Alan Ball) and people like that.

“But as a team-mate you looked at that team sheet and you were very, very happy to have the name Ray Wilson at left-back.”

Sean Jarvis, Huddersfield Town’s commercial director, and former Town player Andy Booth, represented the club at the funeral.

Mr Jarvis said: “He was a shy, quiet man but when you spoke to him he had a great, quirky sense of humour. He was a national hero but also a family man and a true gent.”

Broadcaster John Helm, who watched Ray Wilson play many times for Town, said: “He was always the player that caught the eye.

“He was the best left-back not only with Huddersfield and in the country, but probably the world, in the 1960s.”

He added: “He had a really dry wit...and was a recluse in some ways. He wanted to be out of the public eye. He was a naturally shy man but beneath all that was a very dry sense of humour.”

Mr Helm said Wilson had preferred to watch Town from the terraces in recent years rather than attend as a VIP.

“The extraordinary thing is that Ray Wilson, a World Cup winner, wouldn’t go in the VIP area because of that shyness. He used to go and get a pie and a pint and go in one end of the ground. There would be people standing next to him who didn’t know they were standing next to a World Cup winner – how extraordinary is that?

“He was shy but he did have a wicked sense of humour.”

Mark Ramsey, whose father Bob played alongside Wilson for Town, said: “He was a lovely family guy who enjoyed a few beers like all the lads did.”

Close friend Andrew Ward, who led the tributes at the service, described his friend as a “national hero” who had been supported during his illness by his wife Pat.

“Ray was a national hero for his football exploits but Pat looked after our hero 24/7 for so many years through this vicious disease.”

Mr Ward read a tribute from Derek Gibson who watched Ray Wilson as a player.

Mr Gibson said: “It was pure ballet watching him catch the ball on his magnetic foot..his sliding tackles were the stuff of legend.”

Wilson, who played for England 63 times and more than 250 times for Town, was laid to rest in a service conducted by the Reverend Canon David Ward.

Ray Wilson, who lived at Slaithwaite after a post-football career as an undertaker, is the fifth member of England’s World Cup-winning squad to have died following the passing of Alan Ball, Bobby Moore, Jimmy Armfield and John Connelly.

In 2000 he was awarded an MBE for his services to football.