A man who fell to his death from Scammonden Bridge on the M62 has been named.
An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of Nicholas Dawson, 28.
Mr Dawson, who lived in Sowerby Bridge , died on September 26 after plunging off the bridge and onto the side of the eastbound carriageway near to Junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.
Concerned motorists had called police about a distressed man seen on the bridge but, just minutes later, they told police that he had fallen.
An inquest into Mr Dawson’s death opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court.
Assistant coroner Mary Burke told the court that paramedics confirmed Mr Dawson had died at the scene.
He was identified by a police officer through photo ID in his wallet.
Mrs Burke released the body and adjourned the inquest until a later date.
The bridge has been the scene of several suicides over the years and there are warning signs on the bridge with contact numbers for the Samaritans.
There have been calls for higher barriers to be installed on the bridge to keep people safe.
However, as revealed by the Examiner, Highways England said that higher barriers would increase the weight pressure on the bridge and may weaken it.
In 2015 Highways England looked at adding what was called a “suicide prevention parapet.”
Where to get help if you're struggling
You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help.
Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence
Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill
PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141
Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information
Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit
Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58