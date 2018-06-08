Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire paramedic’s career is over after he admitted fraudulently claiming overtime and working for someone else while pretending to be off sick.

Amjid Mahmood was caught after an anonymous email was sent to Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) revealing he was working shifts for a private firm while on paid sick leave.

An investigation was launched which then discovered he had also claimed overtime payments for time he had not worked.

It found that on a regular basis he was claiming periods of 30-40 minutes overtime at the end of his shifts when electronic records proved his ambulance was already parked up at the station and he had gone home.

Mahmood, thought to be from Halifax, was interviewed by YAS bosses and admitted he had pocketed extra cash on 35 occasions from December 2016 until April 2016.

Further evidence uncovered found he had worked as a standby medic at a motorcross event in Oxfordshire while off sick from YAS.

In September 2016 Mahmood admitted all the offences and resigned from the service.

Nearly two years on and he has been formally banned from working in the profession as a paramedic.

A hearing of the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service found him guilty of misconduct and dishonesty.

A panel ruled that he must be “struck off” the Health and Care Professions Council register that allows him to work in healthcare in the UK.

The decision means he is banned from working in health for five years.

Panel Chair Eileen Carr commented: “The Panel considered that the dishonesty in the circumstances of this case is difficult to remedy.

“The dishonesty in this case was not a one-off incident, but was repeated over a sustained period of time.

“The Panel has decided that the need to protect the public and the wider public interest outweighed Mr Mahmood’s interests in the circumstances of this case.”

Mr Mahmood was neither present nor represented at the hearing.