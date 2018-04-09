Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire Tiger bus driver has been hurt after driving into a restaurant ... right next to Huddersfield bus station.

The single-decker ploughed into the Gurkha Sizzler Nepalese/Indian restaurant on Henry Street just before 6pm this evening.

Huddersfield Fire Station crew commander Kerry Blomfield said male driver in his early 60s had been pulling into the station when he thought he heard something and for some unknown reason accelerated and put his foot on the throttle.

Crew Commander Blomfield added: “He was transported by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken left leg and lacerations to his right hand.

“There were no passengers on board at the time and the front of the bus has gone into the corner of the restaurant. Police are investigating.”

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 5.54pm to reports that a bus had embedded itself in the front of a restaurant.”

The restaurant doesn’t open on Monday nights.