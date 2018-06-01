Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People will no longer be able to be dropped off outside terminals at Manchester Airport for free.

The controversial charges will come into effect in the next four weeks but the airport says it has been listening to feedback and will implement some changes.

Disabled badge holders will still be able to be dropped off outside the terminals for free.

There will be a new drop-off zone from where passengers will be transferred to all of its terminals free of charge on buses.

Those still wanting to be dropped-off directly outside the terminal buildings - and airport station - will still be able to do so, but will be charged £3 for five minutes and £4 for 10. There is no change to arrangements for picking people up, with those collecting passengers asked to park in the car parks at each terminal (£4 for 30 minutes).

Since announcing the plans, Manchester Airport has been listening to feedback.

Today, it has confirmed arrangements for passengers with reduced mobility, local users of the airport station and commercial operators, such as private hire taxi firms. An exact date in June for the system being introduced is still to be confirmed.

Having liaised with disability groups and looked at similar schemes across the UK, the airport has confirmed Blue Badge holders will be able to drop-off outside the terminals free of charge.

Non-Blue Badge holders who have booked special assistance can use the free drop-off site where there will be a dedicated help point to communicate with the airport’s assistance provider OCS. All buses travelling to and from the terminals from this location are wheelchair accessible.

A discount scheme will also be set up for commercial private hire operators who are frequent users of the airport. The scheme already exists for pick-up within car parks and will now offer discounted access to the forecourts, for drop-off. The airport has been communicating directly with this group of users and will continue to do so. Further details can be found HERE.

Manchester Airport Chief Operating Officer Tricia Williams said: “Manchester Airport has seen a significant increase in passenger volumes in the past five years and is heavily investing in further growth and improvements to the customer experience, most notably through our £1bn transformation programme.

“This growth, coupled with imposed security restrictions on forecourt capacity and an inability to increase available space, has led to extreme congestion around the estate, especially at peak times. It became clear we had to take a more proactive approach to managing this, as Manchester Airport continues to grow, which is why we are introducing a forecourt management system, including a dedicated free site for people to be dropped-off.

“We have listened carefully to issues raised by passengers since announcing our plans and have been able to respond to many of the concerns raised through the measures being announced today.

“We will announce any further details, including the exact date the system will be introduced, at the earliest opportunity.”

Proceeds from the forecourt management scheme will go into a new public transport fund being set up by the airport. This will be used to support measures to improve access to the airport for employment opportunities as well as passengers using public transport. The airport will be working in partnership with Cheshire East Council, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Transport for Greater Manchester to administer the fund.