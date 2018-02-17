Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man seen in bloodstained clothes is being sought by police after a group of women raised concerns about his safety.

The man stopped them in Quebec Street at around 2.30am and made comments which have worried officers.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images they believe to be the man, taken earlier in the night. Detectives are trying to identify him to confirm that he has not been seriously injured.

He is white, aged 20 to 30, about 5ft 9ins, of average build, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Det Insp Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We conducted extensive enquiries overnight in the area he was last seen and have continued those enquiries today but so far have not been able to identify this man or confirm any further sightings of him.

“He has been described as being ‘covered in blood’ and we need to make sure he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who saw a man matching his description in Leeds city centre in the early hours of the morning or who has information about who this man is to please call us as a matter of urgency. Similarly, I would urge the man himself to make contact to confirm he is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 219 of 17/02.