Volunteers clearing up a small spot in Linthwaite have found 500 plastic bottles.

The scale of the rubbish left strewn around Lowestwood Pond close to Titanic Mill was revealed when volunteers from a Linthwaite company started to help maintain a footpath and wildlife habitats in the Colne Valley.

Staff from Thornton &Ross have started clearing several years worth of rubbish from the pond, recovering more than 500 plastic bottles in just the first work session.

The firm and Titanic Spa have both joined forces with the Greenstreams Project, run by Environment Kirklees Ltd by committing to its “Salmon” package of business sponsorship and adoption – the highest level of support.

Among other measures, an information board will be put up at the pond to highlight its importance for wildlife, as well as its historical use. Lowestwood Pond is one of more than 100 sites in a network of Local Wildlife Sites across Kirklees and it is designated for its plant life, including rare and European Protected species.

Work will also include repairs to the footpath alongside the river Colne downstream from Titanic Mill.

With its business partners, the Greenstreams Project is now managing more than 3km of riverside paths and cycle routes along with a number of greenspaces which are being improved for wildlife.

Jeff Keenlyside from Environment Kirklees said: “Over the years we have developed and improved around 6km of riverside access routes. The main problem, however, has been how to fund the management of these areas and their upkeep, especially as this is not something the local authority can take on.

“Hence, we introduced the Greenstreams Business Sponsorship and Adoption scheme as a means of doing this. It is now proving popular with

businesses and is a very cost effective and successful way of maintaining areas.

“Importantly, this is not only because of the funding provided by the different companies but also because of the added value of volunteer effort put in by their staff for which we are very grateful.”

For more information go to www.greenstreams.org.uk