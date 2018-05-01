Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young girl has died in hospital following an incident in Scholes near Holmfirth on Monday evening.

West Yorkshire Police officers were called by the ambulance service who were concerned for someone’s safety on Paris in the village.

A police spokesman said a young girl was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

The force spokesman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of concern for safety on Paris Road, Holmfirth, at 11.21pm.

“A young girl was taken to hospital and a short time later was pronounced deceased.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”

The girl’s age has not been released.

It is believed that an air ambulance was called to the scene and landed in a field near the Ryefields estate.