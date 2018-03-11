Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Among those cheering on the plucky has-been wrestlers at the heart of new comedy film Walk Like a Panther are dozens of young actors from a Huddersfield theatre school.

The film, which opened nationwide last night, shot extensively on location in Huddersfield and Marsden and features among its cast more than 50 youngsters from the Rebel School of Performing Arts and Casting.

Written and directed by Huddersfield-born filmmaker Dan Cadan, Walk Like a Panther tells of a band of ageing ‘80s wrestlers who enter the ring once more to save their beloved local pub from closure.

It stars Stephen Graham and Dave Johns as a father and son duo along with Jason Flemyng, Sue Johnston, Julian Sands, Jill Halfpenny and Stephen Tompkinson.

Another Huddersfield star, Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey, pops up in a cameo.

Walk Like a Panther is the latest high-profile production to benefit from Rebel talent. Over the last 15 years its students have appeared in everything from Emmerdale to Victoria, Jericho, Gunpowder, Peaky Blinders and the Bronte sisters drama To Walk Invisible.

As one of the biggest casting agencies in the north with around 500 youngsters on its books, Rebel is constantly being asked to provide extras and actors for films and television. The age range starts at babies and goes up to late teens.

For director and principal Sue Fitton, being involved in Walk Like a Panther meant working in her home town.

“It was fabulous,” she said.

“Ninety-five per cent of our work is in the north. Much of the time we’re working in Manchester, Leeds or Huddersfield although we do a lot of adverts in the south.

“Walk Like a Panther was massive for us. They came to us and told us what they needed. There were flashback scenes to the 1980s so all our students had to have the right look.

“We started work in May last year, worked through the summer holidays and finished in September so our kids were on it from start to finish. The final bit was a flashback scene shot just before the schools went back after the summer break.”

Sue paid tribute not just to her young actors but also their parents.

“They are very supportive. The kids can be on set from 7am and then stay there for nine-and-a-half hours, so they are long days, but the crew and actors all make it enjoyable for them.

“One of the big scenes was shot in Huddersfield Town Hall. In fact the film shot all around the town centre as well as in Marsden. It was a great thing for the kids.”